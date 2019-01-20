The Simon Cowell-created 'America's Got Talent' is reportedly set for a major overhaul.
'America's Got Talent' is reportedly set for a major overhaul.
The Simon Cowell-created show is being given a major shake-up by TV bosses, who are apparently planning to replace all of the judges except for Simon.
A source said: ''The word on the street is they are replacing all 'AGT' judges except Simon. It started with [talk about replacing] Mel B and now it's everyone. Tyra [Banks] is gone.''
Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel are also reportedly set to be replaced on the show, with Simon determined to bring some fresh blood into the judging panel.
An insider told the New York Post newspaper: ''There hasn't been much buzz about who's replacing them ... Simon's ready for new judges.''
The speculation comes shortly after Simon, 59, revealed that he had the idea for 'Britain's Got Talent' - which is another part of the global 'Got Talent' franchise - while watching a rival music show.
The music mogul had a brainwave while tuning in to see a contestant perform poorly on another show, and Simon decided he would rather see animal acts trying to sing instead.
Simon - who also stars as a judge on 'The X Factor' in the UK - said: ''It was just an idea I had in the kitchen one day, I was watching another competing music show and a girl was murdering 'Get Here' by Oleta Adams.
''I thought, 'Do you know what, I would actually rather watch a show about a singing dog.' And that's how 'Got Talent' came along.
''And we developed it over a year and then we sold it. And this show will run for 20 years.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
With the passing of each decade, the music industry is constantly set alight by the...
Filmmaker Spurlock (Super Size Me) is known for his investigative wit, but there's none of...
British pop heartthrobs One Direction became a worldwide sensation when they were thrust together on...
Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson may make up the...
The "Scary Movie" horror spoofs must be some kind of mutant, alien movie franchise. There's...