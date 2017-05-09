'American Idol' is returning to TV, with an announcement made on 'Good Morning America' on Tuesday (09.05.17) confirming the news.

The pop star search show is being revived by ABC after original broadcaster Fox made the decision to axe it in 2016 after 15 years on air.

'GMA' anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos revealed the exciting news to viewers but were not able to give details such as who the show's host will be and what famous names will be making up the judging panel.

Channing Dungey, President of ABC Entertainment, released a statement about the show's return, which said: '''American Idol' is a pop culture staple that left the air too soon. ABC is the right home to reignite the fan base. We are thrilled viewers will once again share in these inspiring stories of people realising their dreams.''

Disney/ABC TV Group President Ben Sherwood added: ''America, get ready for the return of a bigger, bolder and better-than-ever 'Idol'.''

ABC will be working on the reboot with stakeholders FremantleMedia Group, and

CEO Cecile Frot-Coutaz insists the time is right to bring back ''one of the most successful shows in the history of contemporary television''.

Cecile said: ''ABC's passion and enthusiasm make them a perfect home for 'American Idol'. We are excited to be partnering with them to discover the next generation of talented artists. It's an irresistible combination that means now is the ideal time to welcome back one of the most successful shows in the history of contemporary television.''

It has been speculated that 'American Idol' is set to return to screens in March 2018 in a Sunday evening time slot.

Original host Ryan Seacrest is favourite to return in that job but he has admitted he thinks he would struggle to do it because he's just been handed a permanent presenting slot on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' alongside his friend Kelly Ripa and the workload maybe too much.

Speaking on the talk show on Monday morning (08.05.17), Ryan said: ''I don't know if I can host it. Do you know the preparation I have to do for ['Live!'] every night?

''[The return] was news to me last week. I had said at the end of the series, 'Goodbye for now' - hoping somewhere it would come back.''

One person who cannot return to 'American Idol' is former judge Simon Cowell as he has an exclusivity deal with NBC, which makes his 'America's Got Talent' series, meaning he cannot work for ABC.

Original winner Kelly Clarkson has been tipped to head up the judging panel in his place.

Other stars to sit on the judging panel during the programme's initial run include Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, Steven Tyler, Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj.