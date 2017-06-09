5 After Midnight have vowed to make Simon Cowell richer with a string of chart hits.

The trio - made up of Nathan Lewis, Kieran Alleyne and Jordan Lee - came third on 'The X Factor' in 2016 behind winner Matt Terry and runner-up Saara Aalto but were one of the competition's most consistently impressive acts.

The boys were soon signed up by music mogul Simon to his Syco label and the band is currently working on an album, after their debut single 'Up in Here' shot into the top 30 of the UK singles chart.

And Nathan is predicting the guys are going to have a lot of hits which will fill Simon's already overflowing bank balance with even more cash.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, Nathan said: ''I do feel there is a gap in the market for a band like us, obviously Simon sees it like that. He is really looking to capitalise on it, which is really smart as it's the perfect time and we've worked so hard.''

Following 5 After Midnight's audition on the pop star search show, a cover of Drake's 'One Dance' which earned them four ''yeses'' from the judges, Simon declared them the ''best group'' he'd seen on the series after after making it to Judges' Houses they were put through to the live shows by Louis Walsh.

Nathan admits he, Kieran and Jordan were keen to capitalise on the platform 'The X Factor' provided them and wanted to get music out as soon as they could.

He added: ''When you come off the show you have a certain amount of time and I think it is so important to strike while the iron is hot. We wanted to get something out as soon as possible but it still had to be the right track.''

5 After Midnight are set to perform at Capital's Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday (10.06.17).