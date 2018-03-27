Simian Mobile Disco have cancelled their US tour following Jas Shaw's diagnosis of AL Amyloidosis.

The EDM star - who is joined by James Ford in the duo - is currently undergoing chemotherapy in a bid to fight the rare disease, which can affect the heart, kidneys, skin, nerves and liver, and is caused when a person's antibody-producing cells do not function properly.

The pair will still be performing on May 4 at London's Barbican Centre for their 'Murmurations' concert, and profits will be donated to the UCL Amyloidosis research fund, a press release shared on the official Simian Mobile Disco Twitter profile reads.

However, their American dates, which were due to kick off at the Lincoln Center in Chicago on June 7, will not go ahead.

Jas will be taking ''a few'' months out to recuperate, but they are hoping he'll be able to return to work, though this is not certain at present.

The keyboard wizard is still coming to terms with the disease, and finds it hard to talk to people about it.

Addressing the cancellation of their forthcoming concerts in America on his personal Twitter account, Jas wrote: ''Because the majority of you lot on here are people I've met I thought I'd do a message to go along with the one that's on the smd feed.

I've been diagnosed with AL Amyloidosis, started chemo last Thursday ... I'm still getting my head around it and don't know how things are going to progress but it turns out that the people that I know are lovely and have been very supportive. Thanks ... There's loads of people who I would rather have told directly than have them find out on here but at the moment I just don't have it in me to have that conversation that many times. (sic)''

Simian Mobile Disco are set to release their brand new album 'Murmurations' on May 11 via Wichita records, their first since 2016's 'Welcome To Sideways'.

Before starting Simian Mobile Disco in 2003, Jas and James were in the rock band Simian, but they split up in 2005 to focus on their dance-based project.