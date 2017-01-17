The Svefn-g-englar musicians posted a message on their website announcing the casting call for those who feel the band, "has really impacted on your life" to come forward to feature in the new movie short.

Sadly for Sigur Ros fans from far flung areas of the globe, those looking to appear in the documentary must be based in Los Angeles and available to film in January (17) or February (17).

The group will be performing three special concerts alongside the Los Angeles Philharmonic orchestra at Los Angeles' Walt Disney Concert Hall in April (17).

Their concerts are a part of the famous L.A. venue's Reykjavik Festival, which will celebrate Icelandic music, art, and film and runs from 1 to 17 April (17).

The band's career has been boosted plenty by their celebrity admirers, with their songs appearing in numerous Hollywood films and TV series including the Tom Cruise movie Vanilla Sky and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.

A number of famous names who have in the past praised the ambient group, comprised of Jonsi Birgisson, Georg Holm, and Orri Pall Dyrason, are Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, the actress Gillian Anderson and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Gwyneth's ex-husband, Coldplay rocker Chris Martin, revealed she had listened to the band's music while giving birth to their daughter Apple.

"She prefers an Icelandic band called Sigur Ros to Coldplay," he said in a 2005 interview. "We played Sigur Ros at her birth - it's good music to come into the world to."