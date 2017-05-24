Sigourney Weaver admits she ''wasn't even sure'' if she wanted to be in a movie when she first auditioned for 'Alien'.
The 67-year-old actress came from a theatre background and admits she wasn't sure if she wanted to sign up to a Hollywood movie when she stood in front of the science fiction franchise's director Ridley Scott at her audition for the 1979 film.
She told People magazine: ''I remember that [director] Ridley [Scott] built an entire set for me just for the audition. I was from the theatre. I wasn't even sure I wanted to be in a movie!
''I think I was the only person they tested. What was so helpful to me is that we did a run-through of several scenes. Ridley went out of his way to make sure that I had a very real world in which to be.''
Meanwhile, Sigourney - who played Ellen Ripley in four instalments of the film franchise - previously revealed she is hoping to reprise her role in a fifth 'Alien' film.
She explained: ''Four months later, I got a script that was so amazing and gives the fans everything they are looking for - plus innovates in a lot of ways ...
''[Blomkamp] has work to do, and I have work to do. I am hoping when we finish those jobs, we will circle back and start to do it ... I had never wanted to do a fifth [movie]. I didn't want to go to Earth because I thought Earth was boring.''
And Sigourney also teased the script for the new movie is both a tribute to the previous films but also original.
She added: ''It's a great story and it's satisfying to me to give this woman an ending.
''The script itself has so much in it that's so original, but also really satisfies the, I would say, the primal needs of the aliens. It's a tribute to all of the great work that the other directors have done, in a way, but goes in a completely new direction. I hope we'll do it.''
