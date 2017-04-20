Sigma are set to speak at Cambridge University.

The popular dance music duo - comprised of Cameron Edwards and Joe Lenzie - will take to the stage at the prestigious school in England on May 3, where they will be a guest at the Cambridge Union Society.

During their interview at the society, the 'Nobody To Love' hitmakers will speak about topics including their career to date and issues such as the importance of music education in schools.

Their appearance comes as part of the Easter Termcard for the 200-year-old society, and will see them added to a roster of speakers which includes American politician Bernie Sanders, 'Great British Bake Off' star Mary Berry, comedian Stephen Fry, and outspoken television presenter Piers Morgan.

Sigma will be the first DJs to be hosted as speakers at the Cambridge Union, although fellow DJ Kissy Sell Out previously took part in a debate at the university with Stephen Fry in 2012.

Meanwhile, Sigma are set to perform a landmark live show at London's Royal Albert Hall on May 27 as part of the Albert Sessions, where the have previously said they intend to showcase exclusive material from their new album as well as their hits.

And the 'Changing' musicians previously revealed they aren't the party animals they once were and have become a lot more sensible when it comes to having nights out now they are professional musicians.

Asked if they have wild nights out while on the road, Joe exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''We're getting a bit too old for that. It ruins me now. Even if I have four pints now I wake up the next day and I'm hanging.''

Joe added that a lot of their biggest partying ventures happened before they topped the charts with 'Somebody to Love' in 2014.

He explained: ''A lot of the huge nights out happened before we had this big success and having the success, although you want to celebrate it and you do have a couple of moments when you do, it's quite important for me to maintain that sense of reality and that's why I don't really go out so much anymore.''