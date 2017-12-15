Sigma have hinted they would like to work with Cheryl Tweedy as she has started to embrace Afrobeat influences in her music.

The drum and bass production duo have admitted they're delighted with the direction the former Girls Aloud singer appears to be going in after working with Team Salut in the studio, while her husband Liam's latest single 'Bedroom Floor' has been remixed by Cash Cash, NSG and London On Da Track.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Sigma said: ''We've heard she's on that sort of a vibe [Afrobeat] at the moment. There is a remix or something of Liam's new song or something. It's great if they are going to push that sound because it's the sort of thing we love.''

Asked if they'd like to get involved with Cheryl's work in the studio, they teased: ''Never say never.''

After both Sigma and Liam worked on tracks with Quavo - 'Forever' and 'Strip That Down' respectively - the duo admitted they would be keen to work with him too - or any of the One Direction boys.

They added: ''Yeah absolutely. Any of the One Direction lot. They seem to be doing great stuff at the moment, yeah for sure.''

Their comments regarding Cheryl come after it was revealed she had been in the studio with Team Salut and her former band mate Nicola Roberts.

She replied to the Afrobeat trio - comprised of GKP, Mista Wood and T.I.M - on Twitter after they thanked her for making their ''year'' at the session.

Team Salut wrote on Twitter: ''Todays session has been the highlight of our year @NicolaRoberts @CherylOfficial saaaafe quick maths (sic)''

And Cheryl - who has eight-month-old son Bear with boyfriend Liam Payne - replied: ''thank you for a great session you guys are amazing .. quick maths (sic)''

And the lads - who have worked on tracks with the likes of Rita Ora, Emeli Sande and Yxng Bane in the past - wrote back: ''Lol yh man was fun. Still dont know how you did it, or maybe it was the coffee @NicolaRoberts we gonna get your bongos for the next one (sic)''