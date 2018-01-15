Sigma say it was a dream come true to get Tinie Tempah on the UK version of 'Forever' after years of idolising him.

The drum and bass duo - comprised of Cam Edwards and Joe Lenzie - had the 'Pass Out' rapper as their number one to feature on the track, which originally just had Migos star Quavo and Sebastian Kole on it, but was re-released with Tinie and 'Bestie' star Yxng Bane.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz about the collaboration, they said: ''We've always been a fan of Tinie Tempah.

''We loved all of his early stuff and all the stuff he did with Labrinth.

''I think we've always spoken about working with him and when we were talking about doing a UK version of the track, he was the first name that came up.

''We are massive fans. We love the Afro/swing movement that is going on at the moment.''

It comes after the pair teased they have some ''surprise'' features in the pipeline for their new record.

They have worked with the likes of Take That and Paloma Faith in the past, but have hinted there could be some new collaborations on their eagerly-awaited follow-up to their 2015 debut LP 'Life'.

They said: ''We haven't finalised the track-list yet when it comes to the complete album, but judging by the different styles of the tracks coming out in the studio in the past couple of months, I am sure there will be some surprises.

''We can't talk about features yet because we haven't finalised them, but there are definitely a couple of surprises on the way.''

Asked if there was any pressure this time round, due to the fact they teamed up with big names, including the 'Back For Good' hitmakers and the 'Never Tear Us Apart' singer, as well as, Rita Ora and Ella Eyre on the last one, the 'Forever' hitmakers said: ''I think the way we like to view everything with our music is that mostly for us, it is about just having fun.

''We want the songs to go as far as they can. What really helps is working on tracks with artists that have very different fan bases to us.

''Obviously it spreads our name and their names to a much wider audience.

''It's something we definitely want to continue to do, but we don't want to put pressure of ourselves for expecting to have the right artist on the right track.

''We just want to make music and have fun. If that comes, that will come naturally.''

Sigma perform their first UK show of 2018 at Ministry of Sound on January 20, for tickets visit the Ministry of Sound website.