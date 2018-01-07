Sigma insist they never snubbed Ed Sheeran's song.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker reached out to the drum and bass duo - comprised of Cam Edwards and Joe Lenzie - with a track he thought suited them but due to the ''short timeframe'' to get the song completed, the pair decided not to release it.

They exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''I think it was presented to us when we already had a single in the pipeline.

''The timeframe on it was really short and we couldn't approach it.

''We loved the track, it just didn't really work out unfortunately.

''We have a lot of respect for Ed Sheeran, he's absolutely killing it.''

The song in question was 'A Different Way', which ended up being released by DJ Snake featuring Lauv.

The 'Nobody to Love' hitmakers previously said they were flattered that 26-year-old singer/songwriter sent over ideas for a song for them.

The 'Changing' stars said: ''We got sent one of his ideas recently that they were talking about us using but we have loads of other stuff of our own so we didn't record it.

''There is just so much Ed stuff floating around at the moment in the mix and people are lapping it up.''

Although they didn't take the flame-haired star up on the chance to work together this time, Joe says they are massive fans of his songwriting.

He said: ''Ed is amazing. He is one of the best songwriters around. Everything he touches turns to magic.

''He is just a songwriting machine.''

The pair recently teamed up with Quavo from hip-hop outfit Migos and Sebastian Kole - who has written for Jennifer Lopez and Alessia Cara - on their latest single 'Forever', a version with Tinie Tempah is also available.