Sigma have some ''surprise'' features in the pipeline for their new record.

The popular drum and bass duo have worked with the likes of Take That and Paloma Faith in the past, but have hinted there could be some new collaborations on their eagerly-awaited follow-up to their 2015 debut LP 'Life'.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, the pair - Cam Edwards and Joe Lenzie - said: ''We haven't finalised the track-list yet when it comes to the complete album, but judging by the different styles of the tracks coming out in the studio in the past couple of months, I am sure there will be some surprises.

''We can't talk about features yet because we haven't finalised them, but there are definitely a couple of surprises on the way.''

Asked if there was any pressure this time round, due to the fact they teamed up with big names, including the 'Back For Good' hitmakers and the 'Never Tear Us Apart' singer, as well as, Rita Ora and Ella Eyre on the last one, the 'Forever' hitmakers said: ''I think the way we like to view everything with our music is that mostly for us, it is about just having fun.

''We want the songs to go as far as they can. What really helps is working on tracks with artists that have very different fan bases to us.

''Obviously it spreads our name and their names to a much wider audience.

''It's something we definitely want to continue to do, but we don't want to put pressure of ourselves for expecting to have the right artist on the right track.

''We just want to make music and have fun. If that comes, that will come naturally.''