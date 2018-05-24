Sigala wants to work with Little Mix on a ''summer house'' banger.

The 'Give Me Your Love' hitmaker is putting the finishing touches to his debut album 'Brighter Days' which features collaborations with big names such as Kylie Minogue, Craig David, Fuse ODG and Flo Rida but he is already looking to the future.

And the producer admits the Little Mix girls - Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall - are top of his list for a collaboration.

The former 'X Factor' winners are currently recording their fifth studio album and Sigala thinks the timing could be perfect for them all to get in the studio together.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, he said: ''I was talking to Little Mix's team about writing a song with them. They are such a massive act so it would be great to explore for their album.

''They need me to hit it up, summer house is what I do, there's so much I could do with the girls, working with four artists is always awesome.''

Since his debut single 'Easy Love' - which sampled the Jackson 5 classic 'ABC' - was released back in 2015 and became a UK number one, Sigala has scored a host of hits, most recently with 'Lullaby' his track with Paloma Faith.

Arguably the biggest name Sigala has collaborated with is Kylie, 49, but the song they made together never made the cut for her most recent LP 'Golden' because the pop superstar went in a country direction with it.

He's excited for his fans to hear what they came up with when his own record drops in September because it is one his favorite songs as Kylie is recapturing her 90s sound on it.

Sigala previously told BANG Showbiz: ''I started doing stuff for her album but Kylie decided to go off in a slightly different angle, a more country vibe, so it didn't really fit.

''The song we've done I've always loved and she sounds amazing on it so I really don't want that to go to waste. It's classic Kylie, when she sang on it, it was like this huge 90s sound, very up her street, big piano sounds.''