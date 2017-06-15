Sigala has teased that Ella Eyre has some ''great stuff'' she's working on for her new album.

The 'Easy Love' producer has teamed up with the 23-year-old singer for her comeback song 'Came Here For Love' and has promised fans of the 'Waiting All Night' hitmaker that she won't disappoint when she drops new music.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz about how they came to collaborate, he said: ''Me and Ella have known each other for a few years. We share the same manager. We met each other a few times and became good friends and started making music together.

''We had planned to do a collaboration somewhere along the line, but we were just waiting for the right time and the right song.''

The 24-year-old hunk - whose real name is Bruce Fielder - says Ella is ''raring'' to release her new tunes.

He said: ''She has just taken a year out from writing and gigging so she is raring to come back and it seemed to like a good time to do something with her as everyone is hungry to hear more music from her.''

Sigala has always wanted to work with Ella as her vocals are the style he is drawn to for his songs.

He said: ''She has exactly the kind of voice I tend to gravitate towards with my songs. The big soulful diva vocal.

''She has got great stuff.''

The music video for 'Came Here For Love' is out now:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uq8fE3kKIBk