Sigala is hoping Kylie Minogue will still release the pop banger the pair worked on.

The 24-year-old producer made a track for the Australian star last year, which he says she sounded ''amazing'' on, but the 'Dancing' singer decided to go down the country route on her forthcoming LP 'Golden'.

However, Sigala - whose real name is Bruce Fielder - is still holding out on Kylie dropping the track.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I started doing stuff for her album but she decided to go off in a slightly different angle, a more country vibe, so it didn't really fit.

''The song we've done I've always loved and she sounds amazing on it so I really don't want that to go to waste.

''It's classic Kylie, when she sang on it, it was like this huge 90s sound, very up her street, big piano sounds.''

The 'Easy Love' hitmaker previously revealed he was overwhelmed when he found out Kylie fell in love with his song and was considering releasing it as her comeback single.

Despite reports saying the 'Spinning Around' hitmaker was going to go into depth about the end of her relationship with ex-fiance Joshua Sasse, whom she parted ways with last February, Sigala insisted his track is upbeat and more about wanting to know how the other person is feeling.

Asked if he thinks Kylie, 49, picked the track because it relates to how she was feeling after their break-up, Sigala exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''Yeah maybe. Maybe without thinking about it. The song isn't a break-up song really. It is just a tell me what you are feeling kind of song.

''So it has a happy vibe to the lyrics as well. I guess it can be related to a few different situations and she related it to her's.''

Sigala admitted it was ''weird'' working for the blonde beauty and that it hasn't sunk in yet because he is yet to meet her.

He said: ''It was a bit of a weird one. It kind of doesn't feel real because I haven't met her yet.

''I wrote the songs with a few other people and the guys I wrote it with happened to be working with her already.

''They showed her the song and she went crazy for it, apparently, hopefully, she wants it to be her single.''