Sigala has hinted that there is a new Craig David album in the pipeline.

The 'Easy Love' hitmaker teamed up with the 'Nothing Like This' singer on last year's UK top 40 hit 'Ain't Giving Up' says we will be seeing a lot more of the pair in the near future.

The 24-year-old producer - whose real name is Bruce Fielder - exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''It was really cool to be a part of his resurgence. He's one of my really close friends so we definitely plan on working together for more stuff - potentially for his next album.''

Comeback king Craig - who released his first album in six years, 'Following My Intuition, last year - is nominated for the Best British Male Solo Artists awards at this year's BRITs, in association with Mastercard, and predicts he will scoop the prestigious accolade on February 22 at The O2 in London.

He said: ''I reckon he's going to clean up. [at the BRIT Awards]. He absolutely smashed it last year.''

As for himself, the 'Sweet Lovin' star admits he takes these things in his stride because he just cares about making music that has an affect on people.

He explained: ''I don't do what I do for awards. I do it because I love making music. It's about making people leave in a really positive mood.

''As long as I'm achieving that I'm happy, I don't really need many awards ... but they're always nice.''

Sigala performed at the MTV Brand New concert at London's Electric Ballroom in Camden on Thursday night (02.02.17).