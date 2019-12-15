Sigala is set to release another collaboration with Ella Eyre.

The pop pair have collaborated on various tracks together including the platinum-selling 'Came Here for Love' and 2018 hit 'Just got Paid', and now the DJ-and-producer has spilled that he and Ella have been busy working together in the studio on more music.

When asked if another single from the duo is in the works, Sigala exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''Me and Ella are writing together, we are always in the studio together, she lives really close to my studio so she always pops in.''

Sigala - real name Bruce Fielder - also revealed that he and Ella, 25, have a back catalogue of unreleased music that they already recorded together.

He said: ''We have so much music; I think it would be silly not to do another song with her.''

Sigala says the secret to their productive studio sessions is that they keep their energy levels up by drinking lots of coffee.

He said: ''We always drink lots of coffee, keeps the creative juices flowing!''

Sigala is heading out on a world tour in 2020 and he is excited to ''bring something new'' to his shows for his fans.

He said: ''It's incredible; it's my first proper world tour. I've been pretty much touring constantly for five years now but this is an opportunity to bring something new and to perform all my songs in a new way across the world and I'm really excited about that.''