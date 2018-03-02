Sigala has been experimenting with new ''sounds'' and fresh ''flavours'' on his upcoming debut album.

The 'Easy Love' hitmaker - who has had five top 10 UK singles so far - is going to drop his debut LP later this year, and he's looking forward to his fans hearing the full variety of his music.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the Global Awards at London's Hammersmith Eventim Apollo on Thursday (01.03.18), he said: ''I'll have an album out in the summer, so I'm quite excited about that ... Most of the singles previously are gonna go on the album, so probably half singles and half new stuff. It's been great man, it's been a chance to experiment with different sounds and different flavours.''

The 25-year-old producer - whose real name is Bruce Fielder - also dropped a hint about his next collaboration, but doesn't want to reveal the surprise of who his next guest vocalist is.

Sigala has previously worked with the likes of John Newman and Nile Rodgers, Craig David and Ella Eyre and his latest release 'Lullaby' features Paloma Faith on vocals, and he's teased another big name for his next track.

He said: ''I've just put my single out with Paloma Faith and I've got my next single ready to go as well, which has got such an exciting feature on it, I can't tell you anything. I'm just going to tease you, I can't tell you anything...''

When it comes to teaming up with other artists, Sigala explained that the right voice and some common ground is vital.

He said: ''What's really important to me is the voice, at the end of the day. It's also great to get on with that person. If I don't get on with somebody then it's really hard to be creative. It's got to be a unique voice and easy to get on with.''