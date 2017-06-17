Sigala says the song he has written for Kylie Minogue isn't a ''break-up song''.

The 'Easy Love' producer was overwhelmed when he found out the pop superstar fell in love with his song and is considering releasing it as her comeback single.

However, despite reports saying the 'Spinning Around' hitmaker is going to go into depth about the end of her relationship with ex-fiance Joshua Sasse, whom she parted ways with in February, the 24-year-old hunk insists the track is upbeat and more about wanting to know how the other person is feeling.

Asked if he thinks Kylie, 49, picked the track because it relates to how she was feeling after their break-up, Sigala - whose real name is Bruce Fielder - exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''Yeah maybe. Maybe without thinking about it. The song isn't a break-up song really. It is just a tell me what you are feeling kind of song.

''So it has a happy vibe to the lyrics as well. I guess it can be related to a few different situations and she related it to her's.''

Sigala admits it is ''weird'' working with the blonde beauty and that it hasn't sunk in yet because he is yet to meet her.

He said: ''It was a bit of a weird one. It kind of doesn't feel real because I haven't met her yet.

''I wrote the songs with a few other people and the guys I wrote it with happened to be working with her already.

''They showed her the song and she went crazy for it, apparently, hopefully, she wants it to be her single.''

Kylie recently signed a record deal with BMG.

The Australian star is said to be ''better than ever'' since inking the deal, according to label boss Alex Cory-Smith.

The blonde beauty - who parted ways with Jay Z's Roc Nation management company in 2015 following a series of professional disappointments - joined her former Parlophone boss Jamie Nelson at the label, following a frantic bidding war.