Sienna Miller has been cast in 'The Private Life of a Modern Woman' and the blonde beauty has already wrapped up filming the drama.
Sienna Miller is set to star in 'The Private Life of a Modern Woman'.
The 35-year-old actress has been cast in James Toback's upcoming drama alongside Alec Baldwin and Charles Grodin, and the cast have already filmed the entire production in secret, which is currently being edited by the 72-year-old filmmaker.
And the creative mastermind has praised the golden-haired beauty - who has four-year-old daughter Marlowe with her former partner Tom Sturridge - for her acting ability, as he never knew she had as many ''brilliantly calibrated nuances'' in her.
Speaking about the New York-born star to the New York Post's Page Six Column, Toback said: ''She is astonishing. I'm editing now and every day I'm discovering a new set of brilliantly calibrated nuances in her performance.''
Miller will also appear in the film alongside Oliver 'Power' Grant, who will portray Rameesh, whilst Nick Mathews and John Prescod will also feature in the project.
Alan Helene, Michael Mailer, Martin Tuchman and Valda Witt were on hand to produce the project, with co-producers Mike Donovan and Scott Kluge, whilst Angela Ceccio and Alessandro Penazzi executive produced the project.
Toback has revealed he is on a tight deadline to complete the project by July, although it is reportedly scheduled for release later this year or in 2018.
He explained: ''I wish I could experiment with it indefinitely -- but I have a deadline in July.''
Miller's representative has confirmed the 'Burnt' star's role in the movie, however the star has kept details of her latest venture close to her chest.
And Miller has had a busy few weeks as she has been cast in 'The Burning Woman', which will see her portray Christina Hendricks in the thriller, as well as a new theatre production of 'Cat On A Hot Tin Roof'.
Suge Knight allegedly blamed his ex-wife and a security official for the death of Tupac - but that's not what his lawyer says.
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Joe Coughlin was born and raised in a good family, his father was the police...
After a string of award-winning arthouse hits like Kill List and A Field in England,...
'If only we had enough money to move to a bigger house', an ongoing predicament...
Strong characters help hold the attention as this overcooked drama develops, but in the end...
As the story snakes south through the United States along the Mississippi River, this movie...
Gerry's gambling addiction has gotten way out of hand. He's already lost everything in his...
Restauranteering is not a profession that should be taken lightly. Indeed, it's less of a...
Sometimes, the greatest hiding place is in plain sight. For twelve years from the mid-1990s,...
More than just a misfire, this attempt at a rude comedy goes so spectacularly wrong...