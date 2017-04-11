Sienna Miller is set to star in 'The Private Life of a Modern Woman'.

The 35-year-old actress has been cast in James Toback's upcoming drama alongside Alec Baldwin and Charles Grodin, and the cast have already filmed the entire production in secret, which is currently being edited by the 72-year-old filmmaker.

And the creative mastermind has praised the golden-haired beauty - who has four-year-old daughter Marlowe with her former partner Tom Sturridge - for her acting ability, as he never knew she had as many ''brilliantly calibrated nuances'' in her.

Speaking about the New York-born star to the New York Post's Page Six Column, Toback said: ''She is astonishing. I'm editing now and every day I'm discovering a new set of brilliantly calibrated nuances in her performance.''

Miller will also appear in the film alongside Oliver 'Power' Grant, who will portray Rameesh, whilst Nick Mathews and John Prescod will also feature in the project.

Alan Helene, Michael Mailer, Martin Tuchman and Valda Witt were on hand to produce the project, with co-producers Mike Donovan and Scott Kluge, whilst Angela Ceccio and Alessandro Penazzi executive produced the project.

Toback has revealed he is on a tight deadline to complete the project by July, although it is reportedly scheduled for release later this year or in 2018.

He explained: ''I wish I could experiment with it indefinitely -- but I have a deadline in July.''

Miller's representative has confirmed the 'Burnt' star's role in the movie, however the star has kept details of her latest venture close to her chest.

And Miller has had a busy few weeks as she has been cast in 'The Burning Woman', which will see her portray Christina Hendricks in the thriller, as well as a new theatre production of 'Cat On A Hot Tin Roof'.