Sienna Miller would like to have more children with her boyfriend Lucas Zwirner and hasn't ruled out getting married either.
Sienna Miller would like to have more children.
The 'G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra' star is very happy with her boyfriend Lucas Zwirner and hasn't ruled out having a baby with him or getting married.
Speaking to the Metro newspaper's Guilty Pleasures column, she said: ''It is love. It's nice and settled and happy. Yes, I would love to have more children. I would love a daughter as well. I think I would be open to getting married, yes.''
Meanwhile, Sienna - who already has seven-year-old daughter Marlowe with her ex-partner Tom Sturridge - previously expressed her desire to have more kids and admits she wishes she had her daughter when she was younger.
She shared: ''I wish I'd had my daughter younger, and I could have grandchildren now. I'd like more children at my age now, too.
''There's something to be said for that dynamic. I was 30 when I had [my daughter]. It's a horrible facing of mortality. So, I'm all for young babies.''
The 37-year-old actress recently admitted she has an ''intense relationship'' with Marlowe and that they share a ''loving'' and ''beautiful'' bond.
Sienna said: ''My daughter challenges me and is a real mirror. When you have a child and you're raising a child you see aspects of your character in that person reflected back, it's the most loving, intense relationship that I have.
''There's nowhere to hide, she knows me I know her and that's a beautiful thing. She's really stubborn which is very like me, I see her as her own person but I see genetic things in her. She's heaven my kid.''
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Joe Coughlin was born and raised in a good family, his father was the police...
After a string of award-winning arthouse hits like Kill List and A Field in England,...
'If only we had enough money to move to a bigger house', an ongoing predicament...
Strong characters help hold the attention as this overcooked drama develops, but in the end...
As the story snakes south through the United States along the Mississippi River, this movie...
Gerry's gambling addiction has gotten way out of hand. He's already lost everything in his...
Restauranteering is not a profession that should be taken lightly. Indeed, it's less of a...
Sometimes, the greatest hiding place is in plain sight. For twelve years from the mid-1990s,...
More than just a misfire, this attempt at a rude comedy goes so spectacularly wrong...