Sienna Miller ''really, really hoped'' 'American Woman' would ''fall apart'' before filming began so she didn't have to face her fears.
Sienna Miller ''really, really hoped'' 'American Woman' would ''fall apart'' before filming began.
The 37-year-old actress - who has Marlowe, seven, with former partner Tom Sturridge - plays Deb, a 31-year-old grandmother whose daughter goes missing in the film and she admitted the idea of losing her child gave her ''nightmares'' so she was hesitant about the project because she didn't want to be reminded of her fears.
She said: ''I was really, really hoping the movie would fall apart before.
''I was just like, 'Please, please, I don't want to do it!'
''It's something that you consider if you're a parent. It's strangely available to you, the imagining of that.
''And with those things that terrify me, or feel like nightmares - those are the things I tend to be drawn to.''
Despite her reservations, Sienna loved ''every minute'' of the ''intense'' shoot.
She told Total Film magazine: ''It was really intense, because I was in every scene.
''But I really thrive in that kind of environment, it turns out.
''I really liked being in control of a character, and not having to make the most of something relatively insignificant and top hope that it's impactful in the end - which is ultimately harder work than having the space to map something out in its entirety.
''It was six-day weeks and no money for anyone. It was a labour of love, but it felt so dense as an experience that I loved every minute of it, however exhausting it was.''
The film was shot two years ago but the character is still occupies Sienna's thoughts.
She said: ''I sort of fell in love with that woman. I just wanted to hold her close. I still think about Deb. Where is she now? What is she doing?
''It was the most fulfilled I've ever felt creatively in a film, for sure, by a long way.''
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Joe Coughlin was born and raised in a good family, his father was the police...
After a string of award-winning arthouse hits like Kill List and A Field in England,...
'If only we had enough money to move to a bigger house', an ongoing predicament...
Strong characters help hold the attention as this overcooked drama develops, but in the end...
As the story snakes south through the United States along the Mississippi River, this movie...
Gerry's gambling addiction has gotten way out of hand. He's already lost everything in his...
Restauranteering is not a profession that should be taken lightly. Indeed, it's less of a...
Sometimes, the greatest hiding place is in plain sight. For twelve years from the mid-1990s,...
More than just a misfire, this attempt at a rude comedy goes so spectacularly wrong...