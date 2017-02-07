Sienna Miller is to star with Jacki Weaver, Aaron Paul and Christina Hendricks in new family drama 'The Burning Woman'.
Sienna Miller is to star with Christina Hendricks in 'The Burning Woman'.
The two actresses have been cast alongside Jacki Weaver and Aaron Paul in the family drama written by Brad Ingelsby.
The plot focuses on a woman who has to raise her young grandson after her teenage daughter mysteriously goes missing.
'Welcome to the Rileys' director Jake Scott is set to helm the project, which is being produced by Sir Ridley Scott, along with Kevin Walsh and Mike Pruss for Scott Free, while Erika Olde is acting as the executive producer.
In a statement announcing the project, director Scott said in a statement: ''An excellent script by Brad Inglesby has drawn a truly excellent cast. For me, a dream come true.
It is the latest dramatic role for Miller, following her appearance as crime boss' mistress in Ben Affleck's 'Live by Night' and parts in 'Burnt', 'American Sniper' and 'Foxcatcher'.
The 35-year-old star can next be seen in James Gray's 'The Lost City of Z' which will hit cinemas in April.
Hendricks, 41, last big screen outings were in 'The Neon Demon' and 'Bad Santa 2' and she will soon be seen in comedy 'Fist Fight' - which is based on 1987 teen film 'Three O'Clock High' - alongside Ice Cube, Charlie Day, Dennis Haysbert and Tracy Morgan.
