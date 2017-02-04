Sienna Miller admits her partying damaged her career.

The 'Live by Night' actress has been enjoying an on-screen resurgence in recent years but thinks she'd have had similar success when she was younger, if her personal life hadn't overshadowed her professional endeavours.

Speaking in the Upcoming The Fans issue of LOVE magazine, she said: ''I probably could have had all that I'm experiencing now if I'd been savvier and smarter.

''But I just wanted to have fun and not taper my behaviour in any way and it was hurtful, somehow, to my career.

''I grew up in the 90s watching everyone getting away with what they got away with. I was like, 'Oh the Gallaghers [did it], f**k it'. ''

And these days, the 35-year-old star - who previously dated Jude Law and has four-year-old daughter Marlowe with ex-fiance Tom Sturridge - is ''more boring'' and is much more focused on her career.

She said: ''I wasn't focused in the way I am now. I'm also a lot more boring.

''Anyone can say anything and it doesn't bother me.

''I'm secure in my ability to do my job. Anything else that's extraneous I don't care about.

''I just became a mother and grew up.''

Sienna relocated to New York last September and though she adores the home she shares with Tom and their daughter, she admits she won't be able to stay there forever because it is so expensive.

She said: ''I'm not living a realistic life. I rented this amazing house that I can't afford for long.

''I thought, I'll have an amazing year and chuck loads of cash at it, so it's only downhill from here. But I love it.''

And the 'American Sniper' star is particularly happy to have enrolled Marlowe in a ''progressive'' school.

She said: ''IT's so progressive. On the first day they have us a leaflet saying, 'How to raise an activist.' It's so me, it's perfect.

''In London, it's a bit more formal and I got freaked out and spent my life saying sorry the whole time.''