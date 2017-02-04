Sienna Miller thinks she he career would have benefited from less partying in the early days of her career.
Sienna Miller admits her partying damaged her career.
The 'Live by Night' actress has been enjoying an on-screen resurgence in recent years but thinks she'd have had similar success when she was younger, if her personal life hadn't overshadowed her professional endeavours.
Speaking in the Upcoming The Fans issue of LOVE magazine, she said: ''I probably could have had all that I'm experiencing now if I'd been savvier and smarter.
''But I just wanted to have fun and not taper my behaviour in any way and it was hurtful, somehow, to my career.
''I grew up in the 90s watching everyone getting away with what they got away with. I was like, 'Oh the Gallaghers [did it], f**k it'. ''
And these days, the 35-year-old star - who previously dated Jude Law and has four-year-old daughter Marlowe with ex-fiance Tom Sturridge - is ''more boring'' and is much more focused on her career.
She said: ''I wasn't focused in the way I am now. I'm also a lot more boring.
''Anyone can say anything and it doesn't bother me.
''I'm secure in my ability to do my job. Anything else that's extraneous I don't care about.
''I just became a mother and grew up.''
Sienna relocated to New York last September and though she adores the home she shares with Tom and their daughter, she admits she won't be able to stay there forever because it is so expensive.
She said: ''I'm not living a realistic life. I rented this amazing house that I can't afford for long.
''I thought, I'll have an amazing year and chuck loads of cash at it, so it's only downhill from here. But I love it.''
And the 'American Sniper' star is particularly happy to have enrolled Marlowe in a ''progressive'' school.
She said: ''IT's so progressive. On the first day they have us a leaflet saying, 'How to raise an activist.' It's so me, it's perfect.
''In London, it's a bit more formal and I got freaked out and spent my life saying sorry the whole time.''
The actress has been announced to star in 'Godzilla: King of Monsters'.
The actress truly showed her range while listening to co-star David K Harbour’s rousing speech.
The 'Moonlight' star won Best Supporting Actor.
The actress plays a zombie in the new Netflix series.
The model says her son Flynn gets along really well with his dad’s girlfriend Katy Perry.
This was a project he just couldn't say no to.
Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Joe Coughlin was born and raised in a good family, his father was the police...
After a string of award-winning arthouse hits like Kill List and A Field in England,...
'If only we had enough money to move to a bigger house', an ongoing predicament...
Strong characters help hold the attention as this overcooked drama develops, but in the end...
As the story snakes south through the United States along the Mississippi River, this movie...
Gerry's gambling addiction has gotten way out of hand. He's already lost everything in his...
Restauranteering is not a profession that should be taken lightly. Indeed, it's less of a...
Sometimes, the greatest hiding place is in plain sight. For twelve years from the mid-1990s,...
More than just a misfire, this attempt at a rude comedy goes so spectacularly wrong...
Once again, director Clint Eastwood lurks in the background, springing a stunningly atmospheric thriller on...
Director Bennett Miller continues to skilfully probe around the edges of true stories with this...
Despite his business acumen and ability to land important deals, one businessman named Dan Trunkman...