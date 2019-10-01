Sienna Miller doesn't have a ''conventional'' relationship with her former partner Tom Sturridge and he still stays at her house.
Sienna Miller's former partner Tom Sturridge still stays at her house.
The 'American Woman' star admitted she and the 33-year-old actor - who split in 2015 after four years together - don't have a ''conventional'' relationship and there's no formal agreement in place relating to custody of their seven-year-old daughter Marlowe.
She said: ''He's at the house and he's going to stay there tonight. It's not like there's a structure for custody. We make it work. It's not conventional.''
Before she dated Tom, Sienna was in a relationship with Jude Law but she thinks their romance was ''bad timing'' because it overshadowed her efforts to launch her acting career.
She told the November issue of Britain's Elle magazine: ''I fell in love with someone very famous and that became the story - it was bad timing. I had an amazing time, but it would have been nice if that hadn't happened before I was known for something else. It was a battle to be seen as something else.''
Although Sienna has had some ''extremely fun and exciting'' times since becoming famous, she doesn't like living her life in the spotlight because it has just been ''way too intense'' and she doesn't think the sacrifices it's required have been ''worth'' it.
She said: ''There are always good and bad elements to fame. It would be ridiculous to say that it's not beneficial...It was extremely fun and exciting. I've met Keith Richards and Mick Jagger!
''I've had experiences I couldn't dream of. But the experience that I had with it? It's not worth it for me. It was way too intense.''
Read the full interview with Sienna in the new issue of Elle UK, which is on sale on Thursday (03.10.19). For more from the actress, visit Elle.com/UK.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Joe Coughlin was born and raised in a good family, his father was the police...
After a string of award-winning arthouse hits like Kill List and A Field in England,...
'If only we had enough money to move to a bigger house', an ongoing predicament...
Strong characters help hold the attention as this overcooked drama develops, but in the end...
As the story snakes south through the United States along the Mississippi River, this movie...
Gerry's gambling addiction has gotten way out of hand. He's already lost everything in his...
Restauranteering is not a profession that should be taken lightly. Indeed, it's less of a...
Sometimes, the greatest hiding place is in plain sight. For twelve years from the mid-1990s,...
More than just a misfire, this attempt at a rude comedy goes so spectacularly wrong...