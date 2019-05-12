Sienna Miller has admitted she misses the originality and simplicity of fashion in the 90s and gets ''sad'' when she sees people ''trying to hard'' on social media.
Sienna Miller feels ''sad'' about the impact social media has had on fashion.
The 'Factory Girl' actress is a big fan of 1990s wardrobes as she thinks it was the ''chicest'' decade and much more ''original'' than style is now.
She said of the era: ''Women in oversized blazers and very little make-up.
''No one looked like they were trying too hard...
''I get sad looking back and seeing these pre-social media days, where people were wild and reckless, and nothing was contrived or over thought.
''There were these original moments in fashion - even though they didn't feel it at the time.''
Despite always being praised for her own sense of style, the 37-year-old actress - who has daughter Marlowe, seven, with former partner Tom Sturridge - doesn't always enjoy walking the red carpet and thinks the key to pulling off a look at a big event is to feel confident.
She told Grazia magazine: ''The red carpet itself is always a blur.
''I try to check out mentally and get through it. Often, a glass of wine before helps.
''I think you have to have a sense of self. A person who's wearing something as simple as black jeans and a T-shirt can radiate glamour, and that comes with self-confidence, being calm an centred.''
Living in New York has made Sienna give up high-heeled shoes.
She said: ''Flats for sure. I run around everywhere and New York is a walking town.''
Though the 'American Woman' actress shops ''a lot less'' these days, she still has her favourite haunts.
She said: ''I love Portobello Market and always have.
''It's so nostalgic for me and one of the first places I like to potter around when I get home.
''I seem to shop a lot less in New York but there is a great place called Personnel in the West VIllage that is beautifully curated. I always seem to find things there that I don't see anywhere else.''
