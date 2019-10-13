Sienna Miller doesn't like dating.

The 'American Woman' star found herself single for the first time for nine months after her relationship with Tom Sturridge - the father of her seven-year-old daughter Marlowe - ended and though she enjoyed being alone, she didn't enjoy the process of looking for a new partner.

She told Britain's ELLE magazine: ''It was about the first time in my life I'd ever been single. It was fine. I really like my own company. I quite like being independent.

''But the dating thing, which I tried a couple of times? That I don't envy. I went on a couple of dates with people that I was set up with and... y'know...''

Sienna has been dating Lucas Zwirner for around a year and is pleased he isn't in the public eye.

She exclaimed: ''He's not an actor! He's not famous!''

The 37-year-old star has been under scrutiny since her high-profile relationship with Jude Law and she's thankful but shocked she managed to ''get through'' all the attention her personal life has attracted and carve out a successful career.

She said: ''I'm here today, a mother with a career. Looking back, I'm kind of amazed that I managed to get through it.''

But Sienna admitted her daughter doesn't think she is ''famous enough''.

She said: ''There are always good and bad elements to fame. It would be ridiculous to say that it's not beneficial... It was extremely fun and exciting.

''I've met Keith Richards and Mick Jagger! I've had experiences I couldn't dream of. But the experience that I had with it? It's not worth it for me. It was way too intense.

''[Marlowe] says I'm not famous enough sometimes. Her idea of fame is, like, Ariana Grande.''