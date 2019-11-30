Sienna Miller dreams of moving back to the UK.

The 37-year-old actress - who was born in New York City but raised in London - admitted while living in the US ''makes sense'' for work, she would love to retire on ''some farm in Dorset'' when she's ready to call time on her career.

Asked if she thinks about returning, she told OK! magazine: ''All the time. I miss the humour. I miss my family and friends.

''From a work prospective, it make sense for me to be in America. I work more here, so it means less time away from my child. I can imagine moving back, though it wouldn't be to London.

''I'd probably move to some farm in Dorset and grow vegetables, eat and drink wine, and have chickens. But that sounds like retiring and I've got a few things to do before I can disappear.''

Despite living away from the UK, the '21 Bridges' star - who has seven-year-old daughter Marlowe with former partner Tom Sturridge - likes to keep some traditions alive, including the idea of a ''Sunday roast'' every single weekend.

She said: ''I'm English, so I do a roast every Sunday - whether it's chicken, beef, roast lamb or roast pork. I make incredible roast potatoes and everything that goes along with a Sunday roast.

''It's such a ritual. I have this open house on Sunday where people will show up and there's always food - and there are children running around.

''It's really special to me and it's something I'm very confident in... Every Sunday, my mother would cook a roast and have tons of friends around. It was a moment for everybody to come together.''

Meanwhile, Sienna - who found herself rocketed into the spotlight because of her previous high profile relationship with Jude Law and party girl image - recently insisted she is ''terrible'' at being famous.

She explained: ''I definitely have a hedonistic streak. Thank god I was never a heavy drug user. I was just frivolous in someways. I didn't have a business head. I wasn't being well managed.

''I have always been someone who is professional and on time and not an arsehole on set, but I suppose life in between was chaotic. I just don't think I was ready. I wanted to live. And I did.

''There are English movie stars who have normal lives and longevity. There have been moments when I was incredibly famous and it doesn't suit me. I just can't. I'm terrible at it.''