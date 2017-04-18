Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge may not be together any more but they unite every night to put their daughter Marlowe to bed.
Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge are still ''best friends''.
The former couple - who split almost two years ago - are on extremely amicable terms for the sake of their four-year-old daughter Marlowe, and living a few streets away from one another in New York City means they can get together every night to put the youngster to bed.
However, despite their closeness, the 35-year-old actress admits things are ''complicated'' between herself and her ex-partner.
She told Allure magazine: ''We do bedtime every day. We felt like as much togetherness as possible would be ideal, and fortunately we really love each other and are best friends, and so that works.
''It's not that it's not complicated, because it is.''
Though the 'Lost City of Z' star adores being a mother, she admits being responsible for a child can sometimes feel ''crippling'', especially when she looks at other people in different situations.
She said: ''You're so enriched by it and so fulfilled, but at the same time, I look at these people who just don't have any responsibility, and it feels like the responsibility is crippling.''
And despite her glamorous image, Sienna is all too aware of the sometimes harsh realities of parenthood.
She said: ''I had an amazing moment the other day where I just heard this 'Mama!' from upstairs.
''I said, 'I'm coming, I'm coming.' And as I got to the landing I just smelled, like, puke. And she'd thrown up basically off the top bunk, so the splatters were like, Pow! Like all four walls. She had the norovirus or whatever.
''And I skidded on the sick and fell. Whacked my head. Then I get her out of the bunk; she's crying, covered in sick. I take her to the bathroom, take all her clothes off, and then the dog comes up and starts eating the sick.
''And I get her in the bath and in my bed, and I'm just, like, literally naked, mopping, and crying at midnight. You know, and that's parenthood.''
This Doctor won't be saying 'goodbye' in the same way as those who have left the series in recent years.
Dwayne Johnson loves his 'The Fate of the Furious' catchphrases.
'The Fate of the Furious' saw Nathalie Emmanuel united with her childhood heroine.
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Joe Coughlin was born and raised in a good family, his father was the police...
After a string of award-winning arthouse hits like Kill List and A Field in England,...
'If only we had enough money to move to a bigger house', an ongoing predicament...
Strong characters help hold the attention as this overcooked drama develops, but in the end...
As the story snakes south through the United States along the Mississippi River, this movie...
Gerry's gambling addiction has gotten way out of hand. He's already lost everything in his...
Restauranteering is not a profession that should be taken lightly. Indeed, it's less of a...
Sometimes, the greatest hiding place is in plain sight. For twelve years from the mid-1990s,...
More than just a misfire, this attempt at a rude comedy goes so spectacularly wrong...