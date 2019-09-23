Sid Haig has passed away aged 80.

The horror movie actor starred as killer clown Captain Spaulding in Rob Zombie's trilogy - 'House of 1000 Corpses', 'The Devil's Rejects' and '3 From Hell' - and his wife sadly confirmed he died over the weekend.

In an emotional Instagram post, his wife Suzie wrote: ''On Saturday, September 21, 2019, my light, my heart, my true love, my King, the other half of my soul, Sidney, passed from this realm on to the next.

''He has returned to the Universe, a shining star in her heavens. He was my angel, my husband, my best friend and always will be. He adored his family, his friends and his fans. This came as a shock to all of us.

''We, as a family, are asking that our privacy and time to mourn be respected. Goodnight, my love. We will find each other again, next time. I love you.''

Earlier this month, Haig was taken to hospital and moved to the intensive care unit folowing an accident, and she had previously told fans he ''bounced back like a champ'' and was ''fighting like a warrior'' before his tragic death.

The cause of death has not been confirmed.

Haig's career - which spanned more than four decades - began in Jack Hill's student film 'The Host', and he went on to star in more than 50 films and over 350 TV episodes, including the likes of 'Batman', 'Charlie's Angels' and 'The A-Team'.

He retired in 1992 after becoming typecast as a ''heavy'', but his role in Zombie's 2003 horror flick 'House of 1000 Corpses' revitalised his career and earned him a best supporting actor award at the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards.

He was also inducted into the Horror Hall of Fame, and went on to staring the likes of 'The Lords of Salem', 'Devil In My Ride'.

When '3 From Hell' premiered earlier this month, his former co-star Jeff Daniel Phillips said: ''He's a treasure, and we're all so appreciative that he was involved in this from the get-go. We wouldn't be here if it wasn't for Sid.''