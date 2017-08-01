Australian pop beauty Sia is set to release a Christmas album later this year after signing a deal with Atlantic Records.
The 'Cheap Thrills' hitmaker has her own label, Monkey Puzzle, but 2014's '1000 Forms Of Fear and 2016's 'This Is Acting' are licensed through Sony.
The 41-year-old pop star - who is famous for hiding her face under a huge wig for anonymity - has also been working on a record of original songs with Adele's producer Greg Kurstin, which is set to drop later this year.
Atlantic Records said in a statement: ''Sia is a once-in-a-generation artist. Her extraordinary gifts as a singer and songwriter, her revolutionary approach to the art of performing, her groundbreaking videos - everything she does comes from a deep wellspring of inspiration and imagination.
''Sia is that rare artist who has formed her own singular, boundless musical universe. We are so happy to welcome her into the Atlantic family and to be joining Sia on her amazing musical journey.''
Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Dannii Minogue has been working with Sia on her comeback, which could mean she has contributed to the Xmas-themed LP.
On releasing new music around Christmas time, the 45-year-old former 'X Factor' judge - who is the young sister of pop princess Kylie Minogue - said: ''Between now and Christmas, I will be dropping more music.''
