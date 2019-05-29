Sia wants to adopt a teenager featured in the HBO documentary 'Foster'.

The 'Chandelier' hitmaker - who has no children of her own - took to Twitter on Tuesday (28.05.19) to share that she is hoping to give 16-year-old Dasani a forever home after being moved by his tragic story.

Sia tweeted: ''Hey dasani from ''FOSTER'' on @HBO! I'd like to adopt you we're just trying to find you and get my house check done etc. but I want you to know you will have a home with me. (sic)''

When he was just four years old, Dasani witnessed his father shoot and kill his mother and he was later abused by a relative who adopted him.

In the documentary, Dasani's attorney Barbara Duey stated that: ''She [his relative] physically abused him. He said that the foster mother burned him - and he's got a burn mark - with an iron. She denied it.''

The teen has been living in a ''group home'' with other young people which has been unsettling for Dasani, who described it as being in ''lockdown''.

He said: ''Being in a group home, it's like, lockdown. It's like having a big chain attached to your leg.

''You go, and if it don't workout, you go somewhere completely different. ''You're just bouncing from place to place to place to place.

''You don't know none of these people. It's a whole new experience. It's a whole new environment. Everything is different.''

Although she has no children herself, Sia is godmother to dancer Maddie Ziegler, 16, who she helped launch her career.

The teenager - who has appeared in a number of the 'Chandelier' hitmaker's music videos, on her album covers and more - previously revealed that the pair share an incredible mother-daughter ''connection'', and the singer even entrusted Maddie with a special item from her own wardrobe because she likes to put her in ''cool clothes''.

She said: ''She is the best person in my life. She really is. I think she's my god mom now? So if anything were to happen she would take me, which is really cool. From the day we met, we clicked and we knew it was a special connection.''

Maddie was recruited by Sia to star in her 2014 music video, 'Chandelier' because she was obsessed with the show 'Dance Moms' - which she used to feature on - and the star confessed that being in the visuals for her hugely successful track ''changed her life forever''.

She added: ''When I was eight, she watched the show religiously and then she tweeted me and was like 'I want you in my music video' and at the time I didn't really know who she was, but then we did the video and I didn't expect the outcome. People didn't recognise me [from 'Dance Moms'] but that video changed my life forever and they were like 'you're from Chandelier' and it was really cool.''