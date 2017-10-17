Sia is releasing a Christmas album.

The 'Chandelier' singer will release her first collection of seasonal songs after signing to Atlantic Records - following her departure from RCA earlier this year - which she has penned with producer and songwriter Greg Kurstin.

The album is called 'Everyday is Christmas' and will be released on November 17, with the tracklisting featuring titles such as 'Santa's Coming For Us', 'Snowflake' and 'Underneath the Christmas Lights'.

Atlantic will have high hopes for the record, after CEO Craig Kallman and COO Julie Greenwald heaped praise on Sia, describing her as an ''extraordinary'' performer when they announced her deal with the label.

In a joint statement, they said: ''Sia is a once-in-a-generation artist. Her extraordinary gifts as a singer and songwriter, her revolutionary approach to the art of performing, her groundbreaking videos - everything she does comes from a deep wellspring of inspiration and imagination.

''Sia is that rare artist who has formed her own singular, boundless musical universe. We are so happy to welcome her into the Atlantic family and to be joining Sia on her amazing musical journey.''

It will be her eighth studio album to date, following 2016's This Is Acting, and this year alone she has released four singles, including her Labrinth collaboration 'This Is Human', which featured in comic book blockbuster 'Wonder Woman'.

Sia - 'Everyday is Christmas' tracklist:

1. 'Santa's Coming For Us'

2. 'Candy Cane Lane'

3. 'Snowman'

4. 'Snowflake'

5. 'Ho Ho Ho'

6. 'Puppies Are Forever'

7. 'Sunshine'

8. 'Underneath The Mistletoe'

9. 'Everyday is Christmas'

10. 'Underneath The Christmas Lights'