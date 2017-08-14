Shonda Rhimes has left ABC for Netflix.

The 47-year-old producer - who has created shows including 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Scandal' during her 15 years with ABC - is taking her Shondaland production company to streaming service Netflix.

She said in a statement: ''Shondaland's move to Netflix is the result of a shared plan Ted Sarandos [Netflix's Chief Content Officer] and I built based on my vision for myself as a storyteller and for the evolution of my company.

''Ted provides a clear, fearless space for creators at Netflix. He understood what I was looking for - the opportunity to build a vibrant new storytelling home for writers with the unique creative freedom and instantaneous global reach provided by Netflix's singular sense of innovation. The future of Shondaland at Netflix has limitless possibilities.''

Shonda - who will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year - added that all of her current shows will continue to air on ABC.

She said: ''Our current shows will continue to thrive on ABC and Shondaland will be there every step of the way. I could not have asked for a better home to begin my career. I continue to be grateful to work with so many talented people - especially our studio gladiator Patrick Moran and our most powerful and brilliant champion Channing Dungey.''

Shonda's fellow executive producer Betsy Beers will join her at Netflix.