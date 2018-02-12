Shirley Manson hopes her receiving the NME Icon Award encourages female musicians to ''keep pushing through''.

The 51-year-old Garbage singer will pick up the coveted accolade at Wednesday's (14.02.18) VO5-sponsored ceremony at London's O2 Academy Brixton, and the Scottish beauty hopes she has inspired ''female-identifying'' acts to pursue their dreams, even when things get ''tough''.

In an interview with The Independent newspaper, the 'Why Do You Love Me' hitmaker said of the honour: ''To be honest, I'm pretty chuffed about it. I grew up on the NME. I read it religiously, so to be acknowledged by them for my career in music feels quite poignant and grown up.

''To be frank, the more I read up on the statistics surrounding the participation of female-identifying musicians in the industry, the more I consider it important for us to be seen to accept any accolades that come our way.

''You know what they say: You become what you see.

''I hope as more of us are acknowledged by the industry that it encourages others to keep pushing through.

''It's tough out there and it's not for the faint of heart.''

Manson was chosen for her contribution to music over her career spanning over two decades, which has seen her front the alternative rock group, provide backing vocals and keyboards for Goodbye Mr. Mackenzie and perform as a solo artist under the stage name Angelfish.

She previously said she was ''shocked'' and ''delighted'' to be bestowed with the prestigious title as she has always looked up to read the magazine.

She said: ''I am quite shocked but delighted to be recognised by NME with this award.

''I read it religiously as a young teen and well into adulthood, back when it was still a broadsheet, learning so much between its pages about music and the trailblazing artists who filled its pages.

''I will always be grateful for their support in being one of the first British publications to help break Garbage back in 1995 and I still use the website as an excellent resource for discovering new talent. So yeah .... I'm pretty chuffed about it.''