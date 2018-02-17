Shirley Manson has heaped praise on Charli XCX and Dua Lipa.

The Garbage frontwoman was crowned an Icon at the NME Awards earlier in the week, where the two female pop star's dominated the nominations, and the 'Stupid Girl' singer says it's great to see them picking up awards and getting the recognition they deserve so early on in their careers.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Shirley said: ''Charli is a great little producer, writer and performer, she is the whole package.

''Dua has made a record that has really spoke to people all over the world, and it's very nice to see such a young woman garner so many accolades.''

However, when asked if she'd like to collaborate with either them, the 51-year-old flame-haired singer teased she has her sights set on working with an ''older prize''.

She admitted: ''There are a million one artists I'd like to work with, but I've got my eye on an older prize.''

Ahead of the ceremony, Shirley said she hopes her receiving the award encourages female musicians to ''keep pushing through'' and pursue their dreams, even when things get ''tough''.

She said: ''To be frank, the more I read up on the statistics surrounding the participation of female-identifying musicians in the industry, the more I consider it important for us to be seen to accept any accolades that come our way.

''You know what they say: You become what you see.

''I hope as more of us are acknowledged by the industry that it encourages others to keep pushing through.

''It's tough out there and it's not for the faint of heart.''

However, Shirley admitted that ''longevity'' is more important than the number of awards you have on your shelf.

She said: ''I always think award shows are a weird amalgamation of love and being in the right place at the right time, and the right people vote for you.

''I don't really think it means that much in the long term.

''It's wonderful to win something, but it doesn't mean anything in the long term.

''The thing that matters is that you have a long and enduring career and you get to be creative for the rest of your life, that is the prize.''