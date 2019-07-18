Shirley Maclaine never wants to retire.

The 85-year-old actress - who has featured in over 50 movies throughout her illustrious Hollywood career - ''doesn't want to quit acting'' with four projects lined up next year and admitted that some of her co-stars are surprised by her decision to continue working.

In an interview with People magazine, she said: ''I don't want to quit acting - I really don't. Even at my age, I have four pictures to do next year. I think [some] co-stars are surprised I'm still walking upright.''

The 'Steel Magnolias' star - who has been nominated for an Academy Award six times throughout her career and won an Oscar for her performance in 1983's 'Terms of Endearment' - confessed that she wants to keep making movies as she ''learns so much'' from every film she acts in.

She said: ''I learn so much about what I don't really know every time I'm on a movie.''

The 'Apartment' actress went on to explain that she's considering what the future holds for her and she wants to be a spokesperson for older-women.

She said: ''I look back at the wonderful parts I've played, and I'm thinking about the future, and I want to be a spokesperson for older-women -- probably because I'm one.''

Shirley currently resides in Abiquiu, New Mexico, where she lives ''totally alone'' and often travels to the ''artistic and restaurant and new-age capital'' Santa Fe.

She added: ''I have someone who comes in a couple of times a week, but otherwise I'm totally alone. I sometimes go to Santa Fe, which is one of the artistic and restaurant and new age capitals in the country.''