Dame Shirley Bassey is the recipient of this year's Nordoff Robins O2 Silver Clef Award.

The 80-year-old music legend is thrilled to have been chosen to receive the prestigious accolade, which recognises her for her long and successful music career, at the annual charity event held at London's Grosvenor House Hotel on Friday June 30.

Speaking ahead of nabbing the title Lionel Richie won last year, the 'Big Spender' hitmaker said: ''I'm honoured to be the recipient of this year Silver Clef Award. Music is my career. Music is my life. Music is my friend. Music has been there to celebrate the highs & sooth through the lows.

''I believe everybody has a song inside of them; some people can lose their way in life, some struggle to express themselves - but Nordoff Robbins works with these people to find their inner songbird and true happiness.''

The Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards, which has been running for 42 years, has raised nearly £10 million to fund the Nordoff Robbins charity who provide music therapy for people of all ages.

Blondie will pick up the American Express Icon Award while Phil Collins, 66, is set to receive the Amazon Outstanding Achievement Award.

Meanwhile, Nile Rodgers will be handed the Raymond Weil International Award and is looking forward to celebrating the work the charity does on the night.

The 64-year-old Chic frontman said: ''To be honoured by such a great charity, one which uses music to heal and to help, is a real privilege. Music is such a positive force in this world, and I very much look forward to coming together to recognise that at the O2 Silver Clef Awards.''

Best Female Award went to 30-year-old Scottish soprano Emeli Sande.

She said: ''I feel so lucky to collect the Jack Daniels Newcomer Award! Music is such a massive part of my life, and I feel proud to be recognised by a charity that use music to change lives for the better.''

And the Royal Albert Hall Best Group Act has been won by Mumford & Sons, who said: ''We're honoured to be picking up the Best Group Award. We believe in the potency of music and are glad to be able to celebrate the amazing work of Nordoff Robbins at the Silver Clef Awards.''

The Jack Daniels Best Newcomer Award went to 'Ciaos Adios' hitmaker Anne-Marie, 26.

Other winners include 56-year-old legendary dance music DJ Pete Tong, the recipient of the Innovation Award, and Alexander Armstrong, 47, will be handed the PPL Classical Award at the star-studded ceremony.