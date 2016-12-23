Samantha Novak was found face down in the River Avon in Bristol, England back in 1985. Police determined the 21-year-old "fell" into the water from a bridge in a tragic accident after a night of drinking, but Bassey never believed their theory and struggled to deal with her grief.

She picked herself up and returned to the stage not long after the loss, but trying to sing through her pain only caused injury to her vocal cords.

"It was just devastating," she recalls in a special BBC interview with comedian David Walliams. "I went home and after a week of being alone I woke up one day and said, 'I have to go back on stage, this is killing me.'"

"I don't know what I would have done with myself. And then came the show, and I walked on the stage and I opened my mouth to sing Goldfinger - nothing came out," she shares. "What had happened was, instead of staying home and grieving and getting it out my system, I was singing it (grief) through the songs and I probably wasn't breathing in the right places and panicking."

The forced performance left her unable to hold a tune for some time, but her voice eventually returned and, after months of coaching, there was more good news.

"For six months I couldn't sing at all," she admits. "Then a vocal coach - Helena Shenel, who I thank so much - I just worked with Helena doing these vocal exercises strengthening my vocal cords.

"And after the year she said, 'Do you know, I've discovered you've got another octave that you never use. I've never heard you sing that high!'"

Samantha was the star's daughter with her second husband Sergio Novak, to whom she was married to from 1968 to 1979.

The interview, which is set to air in the U.K. on Christmas Eve (24Dec16), was filmed to mark Bassey's upcoming 80th birthday, which she will celebrate on 8 January (17).