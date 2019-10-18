Shia LeBeouf says that he felt a ''deep shame'' after his arrest for public drunkenness in 2017.
Shia LeBeouf felt a sense of ''shame'' after his arrest in 2017.
The 'Transformers' star was apprehended for public drunkenness in Savannah, Georgia and repeatedly swore at the arresting officers who were called to his hotel.
Shia pleaded guilty to obstruction and no contest to disorderly conduct in relation to the incident and was ordered to undertake anger management classes, sentenced to one-year probation, and he also had to undergo alcohol evaluation and pay $2,680 in fines.
Recalling his return to the set of 'The Peanut Butter Falcon' after his arrest, Shia told The Guardian newspaper: ''I can't look anyone in the eye. And I can't come to terms with it. And no one's talking to me and I'm talking to no one, and I know my life has exploded again. And I am in deep shame.''
The 33-year-old actor has battled alcoholism in the past and says his reputation is a ''risk'' for filmmakers.
He was involved in an alcohol-related incident during a Broadway performance of 'Cabaret' in 2014, when he was handcuffed and arrested after downing ''a lot of whiskey''.
At the time, a representative of Shia said: ''He understands that these recent actions are a symptom of a larger health problem and he has taken the first of many necessary steps towards recovery.''
Shia said: ''On paper, I'm a f**k-up. I'm not Tom Hanks. Search my name on the internet and you're going to find a list of scary things.''
Meanwhile, Shia features in 'The Peanut Butter Falcon' alongside Zack Gottsagen, who has Down's Syndrome, and dismissed the perception that it was a novelty not be playing the leading man.
He said: ''Not novelty. Novelty's a s*** word. There's no novelty to Base jumping. Right? There's no novelty to skydiving. Novelty is safe. This didn't feel safe.
''This felt like lighting yourself on fire.''
His new album Underneath It All is out now.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Skilfully made by Swedish filmmaker Janus Metz (the award-winning Armadillo), this film is essentially a...
British filmmaker Andrea Arnold follows her acclaimed arthouse hits Fish Tank and Wuthering Heights with...
Shia LaBeouf is well-cast in this freewheeling combination of comedy, romance and action. He plays...
From Training Day to this year's Sabotage, filmmaker David Ayer writes and directs movies about...
During April, 1945, the final month of World War Two, the Allied Forces are making...
Wardaddy is an army sergeant with years of experience in the horrors and victories of...
Joe is a fiercely determined 50-year-old woman whose sexual drive has taken over her entire...
Joe has always known she's been completely obsessed with sex ever since she was a...
At four hours long, this drama is as confrontational as anything we've seen by Lars...
When Charlie Countryman boarded a plane to Bucharest in Romania after a hallucination of his...
Charlie Countryman is a regular guy who is prompted to travel to Bucharest in Romania...
Ben Shepard is a young and ambitious reporter determined to make a name for himself...