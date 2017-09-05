'Indiana Jones' screenwriter David Koepp has revealed Shia LaBeouf won't be returning as Mutt to the hit franchise.
Shia LaBeouf won't be in 'Indiana Jones 5'.
The 31-year-old actor starred as Mutt in 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' - the 2008 fourth installment of the archaeological adventure franchise - and though his character was discovered to be the son of the titular hero, he won't be joining his on-screen father Harrison Ford in the next movie in the series.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the long-awaited film, screenwriter David Koepp said: ''Harrison plays Indiana Jones, that I can certainly say.
''And the Shia LaBeouf character is not in the film.''
Director Steven Spielberg will be returning to helm the movie and Koepp said they are currently ''plugging away'' at the project, though they don't yet have a definite start date for filming.
He said: ''We're plugging away at it. In terms of when we would start, I think that's up to Mr Spielberg and Mr Ford.
''I know we've got a script we're mostly happy with. Work will be endless, of course, and ongoing, and Steven just finished shooting 'The Post'.
''If the stars align, hopefully it'll be his next film.''
Although Spielberg is returning to the franchise, creator George Lucas - who has been involved in every movie in the series - is reportedly not coming back to assist with the upcoming film.
The franchise, which started in 1981, follows the fictional archaeologist, who originally fought against the Nazis in their search for Biblical artefacts.
However, in the 2008 movie, fans of the franchise were disappointment that the movie took a different angle and dealt with alien origins rather than Biblical stories.
Koepp recently revealed he thought the last 'Indiana Jones' was not as successful as the previous movies in the franchise.
He said: ''It's hard because you can learn like if something maybe didn't work as well as you think it would well we certainly wouldn't do that again, but you wouldn't have done that again anyway, you already did it, so it's hard to say.
''For me it was the MacGuffin dictates everything, and so we tried to make the best possible choice we could.
''Not that nobody didn't try to make the best choice that they could in the past, but we tried to give us the one that gave us the Indiana Jones movie we most wanted to see.''
Pratchett died aged 66 in March 2015.
There are some brilliant new shows and films hitting Netflix in September, 2017.
British filmmaker Andrea Arnold follows her acclaimed arthouse hits Fish Tank and Wuthering Heights with...
Shia LaBeouf is well-cast in this freewheeling combination of comedy, romance and action. He plays...
From Training Day to this year's Sabotage, filmmaker David Ayer writes and directs movies about...
During April, 1945, the final month of World War Two, the Allied Forces are making...
Wardaddy is an army sergeant with years of experience in the horrors and victories of...
Joe is a fiercely determined 50-year-old woman whose sexual drive has taken over her entire...
Joe has always known she's been completely obsessed with sex ever since she was a...
At four hours long, this drama is as confrontational as anything we've seen by Lars...
When Charlie Countryman boarded a plane to Bucharest in Romania after a hallucination of his...
Charlie Countryman is a regular guy who is prompted to travel to Bucharest in Romania...
Ben Shepard is a young and ambitious reporter determined to make a name for himself...
Director Hillcoat and musician-turned-screenwriter Cave previously worked together back home in Australia on the dark...