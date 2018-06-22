Shia LaBeouf has joined the cast of David Ayer's forthcoming film 'Tax Collector' alongside Bobby Soto.
Shia LaBeouf is to star in gritty crime thriller 'Tax Collector'.
The 32-year-old actor and Bobby Soto are to join forces for David Ayer's forthcoming motion picture, which the 'Suicide Squad' helmer will write and direct.
According to Deadline, plot details for the upcoming motion picture are being kept under wraps, but the movie will bring back memories of some of Ayer's previous gritty crime productions, such as 'Training Day' and 'End of Watch'.
Pre-production has already started on the project, which Chris Long will produce, and filming will take place in Los Angeles this summer.
LaBeouf looks set to have a busy time in front of the camera as in March it was reported he had signed up to play his father in a movie loosely based on his life, 'Honey Boy', with Lucas Hedges set to feature in the lead role.
Alma Har'el will direct the motion picture and FKA Twigs will also star, and last month Maika Monroe joined the cast of the upcoming indie film as aspiring actress Sandra.
LaBeouf - who has co-written the movie alongside Otis Lort - has agreed to portray his ''law-breaking, alcohol-abusing'' dad in the blockbuster.
'Honey Boy', which was LaBeouf's childhood nickname, follows a popular child star who attempts to mend his relationship with his damaged father over a decade.
Natasha Lyonne, Martin Starr and Laura San Giacomo are also set to appear in the movie.
LaBeouf was arrested for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness at a hotel in Georgia last July after he repeatedly swore at arresting officers.
