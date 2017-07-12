Shia LaBeouf made violent threats and branded a police officer who arrested him a ''dumb b***h''.

The 31-year-old actor was taken into custody in Georgia on Saturday (08.07.17) morning after being booked for disorderly conduct, obstruction and public drunkenness after allegedly swearing and becoming aggressive when a passer-by denied his request for a cigarette, and now camera footage has revealed what happened when he was in the police patrol car.

In footage obtained by TMZ, Shia could be heard shouting to a black female officer: ''You're a pirate b***h! B***h. And you put your own kind in the pen for nothing.

''You put a white man in the pen for what? You f***ing b***h. For asking for a black man for a cigarette? That's a free country...

''I pay my taxes you dumb b***h. You about to meet my lawyer.''

He also yelled: ''If I had my gun I'll blow your s**t up.''

Other police bodycam footage obtained by WJCL shows the 'Nymphomaniac' actor in handcuffs in his hotel lobby.

He shouted: ''I have rights, I'm an American. You've got me in my hotel, arresting me in my hotel. For doing what, sir?''

The incident came just two months after the 'Transformers' star was kicked out of a bowling alley in Los Angeles in May when he suffered a meltdown when the bartender refused to sell him chips.

The 'Fury' actor was reportedly thrown out of Pinz in Studio City, California, after he became embroiled in a heated exchange with a member of staff, during which time he accused him of being ''f***ing racist'' because he wouldn't give him the greasy carbohydrate to munch on, following three hours of boozing.

Shia was reportedly ushered out of the complex by security before he returned a while later after he realised he still had his bowling shoes on. He then reportedly picked up his trainers and made a run for it.

And in April, assault and harassment charges against the actor were dropped following an alleged scuffle with a man at his 'He Will Not Divide Us' livestream anti-Donald Trump protest in New York in January.

It's thought the charges were dropped because there was not enough evidence to prove that a crime occurred when Shia faced off with another protester.

Shia's erratic behaviour has been a talking point since 2009, when he was charged with a misdemeanour for criminal trespassing shortly after his 21st birthday.