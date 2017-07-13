Shia LaBeouf reached ''a new low'' on Saturday (08.07.17) when he was arrested for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

The Hollywood star has released a statement via his Twitter account, apologising for his behaviour in the lobby of his Savannah, Georgia, hotel, where he repeatedly swore at his arresting officers and has revealed he is ''actively taking steps'' to achieve sobriety.

He explained: ''I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuses for it. I don't know if these statements are too frequent, or not shared often enough, but I am certain that my actions warrant a very sincere apology to the arresting officers, and I am grateful for their restraint. The severity of my behavior is not lost on me.

''My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst. It is a new low. A low I hope is a bottom. I have been struggling with addiction publicly for far too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes. (sic)''

The 'Transformers' star's arrest was caught on camera and, in the video clip, Shia is heard yelling and swearing at the officers.

He said: ''I have rights! I'm an American. You got me in my hotel, arresting me in my hotel for doing what, Sir?''

At one stage, the 31-year-old actor is heard telling a black officer that the President ''doesn't give a f**k about you, and you wanna do what? Arrest white people?''

Shia was also involved in an alcohol-related incident during a Broadway performance of 'Cabaret' in 2014, when he was handcuffed and arrested after downing ''a lot of whiskey''.

At the time, a representative of Shia said: ''He understands that these recent actions are a symptom of a larger health problem and he has taken the first of many necessary steps towards recovery.''