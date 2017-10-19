Shia LaBeouf has been sentenced to a year's probation and anger management classes after pleading guilty to obstruction and no contest to disorderly conduct in relation to an incident which took place in July.
Shia LaBeouf is to undertake anger management classes.
The 'Nymphomaniac' actor appeared in court in Savannah, Georgia, on Thursday (19.10.17) and pleaded guilty to obstruction and no contest to disorderly conduct in relation to an incident which took place in July. A public drunkenness charge was dismissed.
According to TMZ, the judge sentenced the 31-year-old star to anger management and one-year probation, and he also has to undergo alcohol evaluation and pay $2,680 in fines.
Shia previously apologised over the incident, which saw him repeatedly swear at the arresting officers who were called to his hotel.
He explained a few days after his arrest: ''I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuses for it. I don't know if these statements are too frequent, or not shared often enough, but I am certain that my actions warrant a very sincere apology to the arresting officers, and I am grateful for their restraint. The severity of my behavior is not lost on me.
''My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst. It is a new low. A low I hope is a bottom. I have been struggling with addiction publicly for far too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes. (sic)''
The 'Transformers' star's arrest was caught on camera and, in the video clip, Shia was heard yelling and swearing at the officers.
He said: ''I have rights! I'm an American. You got me in my hotel, arresting me in my hotel for doing what, Sir?''
At one stage, Shia could be heard telling a black officer that the President ''doesn't give a f**k about you, and you wanna do what? Arrest white people?''
Shia was also involved in an alcohol-related incident during a Broadway performance of 'Cabaret' in 2014, when he was handcuffed and arrested after downing ''a lot of whiskey''.
At the time, a representative of Shia said: ''He understands that these recent actions are a symptom of a larger health problem and he has taken the first of many necessary steps towards recovery.''
