Shia LaBeouf is ''deeply dissatisfied'' with life and needs to learn to separate himself from his work.
Shia LaBeouf is ''deeply dissatisfied'' with life.
The 'Nymphomaniac' actor thinks all the ''most intimate moments'' of his life have happened while he was working and he needs to learn to separate himself from his work.
He said: ''I think definitely the most intimate moments of my life happened on set.
''I think I'm deeply dissatisfied with life.
''This is where things get tricky for me. It isn't my whole life. I have to get OK with that. It's usually where things go awry for me is when I'm not on a set. Life gets hard. This is what I'm trying to develop, trying to grow.''
The 33-year-old star regards his work as the ''conduit for love'' because it inspires feelings in him that he doesn't have every day.
Speaking to Kristen Stewart for Variety's Actors on Actors series, he replied when she suggested he should ''take a pottery class'': ''Maybe I will. I won't like pottery in life. But I will love pottery on set
''I don't like ice cream in life. But if you give me ice cream on a set, I f***ing love ice cream. I think that's what this does for me. It makes me love things. This job feels like the conduit for love for me. I hold it that sacred.''
And Shia admitted he feels insecure when working with stars who went to acting school because they seem more polished and prepared.
He said: ''If you get around a guy like [Anthony] Mackie who's gone to school, he's got technique. Those people make me very scared.
''I feel judged, like I'm an outsider. If my knitting needle breaks, I don't have a f***ing knitting needle. Guys like that, their knitting needle breaks, and they're, like, 'Let me go in the kitchen and I'll whip something together and I'll come back and I'll knit this sock for you.' ''
Stewart: I feel you.
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
Skilfully made by Swedish filmmaker Janus Metz (the award-winning Armadillo), this film is essentially a...
British filmmaker Andrea Arnold follows her acclaimed arthouse hits Fish Tank and Wuthering Heights with...
Shia LaBeouf is well-cast in this freewheeling combination of comedy, romance and action. He plays...
From Training Day to this year's Sabotage, filmmaker David Ayer writes and directs movies about...
During April, 1945, the final month of World War Two, the Allied Forces are making...
Wardaddy is an army sergeant with years of experience in the horrors and victories of...
Joe is a fiercely determined 50-year-old woman whose sexual drive has taken over her entire...
Joe has always known she's been completely obsessed with sex ever since she was a...
At four hours long, this drama is as confrontational as anything we've seen by Lars...
When Charlie Countryman boarded a plane to Bucharest in Romania after a hallucination of his...
Charlie Countryman is a regular guy who is prompted to travel to Bucharest in Romania...
Ben Shepard is a young and ambitious reporter determined to make a name for himself...