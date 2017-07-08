Shia LaBeouf has reportedly been arrested for disorderly conduct and being drunk in public.
The 31-year-old actor is believed to have been taken into police custody in Georgia on Saturday (08.07.17) morning after allegedly being booked for disorderly conduct, obstruction and public drunkenness.
According to TMZ.com, a police source claims Shia approached someone for a cigarette, and when the person said no, he allegedly started swearing in front of women and children nearby. The publication then reports he was told to leave but refused and became aggressive toward an officer.
Shia was taken into custody at 4am, and TMZ reports he was released at 11AM on a $3,500 bond.
The alleged arrest comes just two months after the 'Transformers' star was kicked out of a bowling alley in Los Angeles in May when he suffered a meltdown when the bartender refused to sell him chips.
The 'Fury' actor was reportedly thrown out of Pinz in Studio City, California, after he became embroiled in a heated exchange with a member of staff, during which time he accused him of being ''f***ing racist'' because he wouldn't give him the greasy carbohydrate to munch on, following three hours of boozing.
Shia was reportedly ushered out of the complex by security before he returned a while later after he realised he still had his bowling shoes on. He then reportedly picked up his trainers and made a run for it.
And in April, assault and harassment charges against the actor were dropped following an alleged scuffle with a man at his 'He Will Not Divide Us' livestream anti-Donald Trump protest in New York in January.
It's thought the charges were dropped because there was not enough evidence to prove that a crime occurred when Shia faced off with another protester.
Shia's erratic behaviour has been a talking topic since 2009 when he was charged with a misdemeanour for criminal trespassing shortly after his 21st birthday.
