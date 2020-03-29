Shia LaBeouf and his ex-wife Mia Goth have sparked speculation they are back together after being spotted kissing on a park run.
Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth have been spotted smooching with their wedding bands back on - two years after they divorced.
The 'American Horror Story' actor and his 'Nymphomaniac' co-star first met in 2012 on set, and tied the knot in 2016, but it was confirmed they had split shortly before Shia was linked with musician FKA Twigs.
However, earlier this week, the pair were seen packing on the PDA together on a bench in Pasadena in California, hinting that they have rekindled their romance, as they stepped out for a run during the coronavirus pandemic.
Shia was previously photographed wearing his ring at the Academy Awards in February.
The 33-year-old actor split from Twigs in June, when it was claimed the singer wanted to turn her focus to her 'Madalene' world tour.
A source said at the time: ''They have been taking time apart since May, because of her work schedule.
''They both have put their relationship on hold. FKA has been focusing on her tour and she wanted to put all of her heart and soul into it.
''They are really up in the air right now and were waiting until all of her work commitments were fulfilled to figure it out.''
Shia's representative confirmed he and Mia had amicably separated.
They said: ''Shia and Mia have filed for divorce.
''The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private.''
The 'Lawless' star had previously credited the actress for making him less ''cynical'' about marriage.
He said: ''You always hear these people who are all cynical, like, 'Ah, man, once you get married everything changes'. But for the better though!''
Twigs - whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett - was engaged to marry 'Twilight' actor Robert Pattinson, 33, but the pair called things off after three years together in late 2017.
An insider said that the 'Harry Potter' star was ''tired'' of being unable to spend time with his ex-fiancee.
