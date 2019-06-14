Sheryl Crow has revealed the list of collaborators for her much-anticipated album 'Threads'.
Sheryl Crow has revealed the full list of collaborators for her new album 'Threads'.
The 57-year-old country music legend has taken to social media to reveal the much-anticipated duets fans can expect to hear on her upcoming LP, which features collaborations with the likes of Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks and Maren Morris on 'Prove You Wrong', Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples on 'Live Wire', plus songs with Eric Clapton, Sting and Willie Nelson, Keith Richards, St. Vincent and 'A Star Is Born' actor and country star Kris Kristofferson.
And Sheryl revealed that she wanted to include various collaborations on her record because it is a ''tribute'' to them and ''celebration'' of how their music inspires her daily.
In a statement, she said: ''I became inspired to record an album of musical experiences with the legacy artists who inspired me to want to be a great songwriter, musician, and producer.
''It is a celebration with them, and a tribute to them. Just as importantly, I wanted to work with younger artists on this record, who I believe will pick up the torch and continue to light the way for humanity with their stories and their songs for many years to come. Their music inspires me every day.''
The nine-time Grammy award-winner also premiered her music video for the track 'Still The Good Old Days', which features Joe Walsh, on Friday morning (14.06.19), and she insisted that the record is about having ''fun no matter what stage of life you're at''.
She added: '''Still The Good Old Days' totally captures what Joe and I believe about getting older ... that life is still fun no matter what stage of life you are at, and that living isn't just for the young.''
'Threads' is released on August 30.
The 'Threads' track-listing is as follows;
1. 'Prove You Wrong' - ft. Stevie Nicks & Maren Morris
2. 'Live Wire' - ft. Bonnie Raitt & Mavis Staples
3. 'Tell Me When It's Over' - ft. Chris Stapleton
4. 'Story Of Everything' - ft. Chuck D, Andra Day & Gary Clark Jr.
5. 'Beware Of Darkness' - ft. Eric Clapton, Sting & Brandi Carlile
6. 'Redemption Day' - ft. Johnny Cash
7. 'Cross Creek Road' - ft. Lukas Nelson (digital/physical) / ft. Margo Price (vinyl)
8. 'Everything Is Broken' - ft. Jason Isbell
9. 'The Worst' - ft. Keith Richards
10. 'Lonely Alone' - ft. Willie Nelson
11. 'Border Lord' - ft. Kris Kristofferson
12. 'Still The Good Old Days' - ft. Joe Walsh
13. 'Wouldn't Want To Be Like You' - ft. St. Vincent*
14. 'Don't' - ft. Lucius
15. 'Nobody's Perfect' - ft. Emmylou Harris**
16.'Flying Blind' - ft. James Taylor
17. 'For The Sake Of Love' - ft. Vince Gill
