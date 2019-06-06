Sheryl Crow says her new album ''may'' be her last.

The country music legend is planning to ''go out big'' with her upcoming duets LP 'Threads', which features collaborations with the likes of Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks and Maren Morris on 'Prove You Wrong', Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples on 'Live Wire', plus songs with Eric Clapton, Sting and Willie Nelson, as she doesn't see the point in releasing a record if people will only play one or two songs on streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music.

Speaking about the album on the red carpet at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday (05.06.19) - where she duetted with Maren - she explained: ''It's very collaborative. I actually called in a lot of my friends who inspired me forever.

''It may be my final album, so I am going out big.

''I grew up in the age where people made albums.

''But now, I think people do playlists and they will only hear one of two songs off a full-length album that you tried to make a full artistic statement. I kind of like the idea now of just putting out songs.''

However, the 57-year-old superstar reassured her fans that she will still release singles.

She added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''[This will] not [be] my last music, but probably my last album project as a whole.''

The 'Soak Up The Sun' hitmaker also revealed how she came to meet 'The Middle' singer Maren, who she has tipped for huge success and longevity, and how she is ''like a goddaughter'' to her and Stevie.

She recalled: ''I met [Maren] in a very early point in her career.

''She was actually looking for a record label and I heard some of her songs and I was like, 'This girl is going to be around a long time.'

''We kind of brought her into the fray and keeping it going.''

'Threads' is slated for release on August 30.