Sheryl Crow wanted to create her own affordable fashion line after getting frustrated by the expensive prices of designer clothes.

The 56-year-old country star has created a new range with the Home Shopping Network (HSN) in the US and admitted her main goal was to keep prices down because she hates ''how expensive clothes have become''.

In an interview with InStyle magazine, Sheryl said: ''The line is very organic and fun to create, I'm very drawn to vintage and denim - I wanted everything to have that American flair.

''I hate how expensive clothes have become. I don't like spending $3,000 on a handbag, or $2,000 on a jacket. Every woman wants to look great, and it can be depressing when what you love is ridiculously overpriced. I wanted to make clothes that would look cool and edgy, and not break the bank.''

The 'If It Makes You Happy' musician admitted that affordability is her main priority when shopping for clothes - her best-selling boots retail for $200 - and admits that attitude to shopping comes from her ''parents''.

She explained: ''I grew up in a small town in the '70s where everybody was middle class. There might've been one or two families that made more money because they were doctors or had tons of farmland, but there weren't really rich people.

''We were middle class too, and my parents worked really hard. We got an allowance, and if we wanted things we got summer jobs. They were great about getting us the things we needed, but if there was something we wanted, we had to buy it. I babysat to make money. It helped me buy my first car.''

Sheryl has two children - 11-year-old Wyatt Steven and Levi James, eight - and she believes that instilling a good work ethic in her kids to earn the things they want, despite the fortune she has made from her music, will be an invaluable life lesson for them.

She said: ''I wasn't a kid who got everything I wanted. I'm trying to raise my boys that way so that they understand that everything has worth and there are certain things you have to work for. I think it's valuable in this day and age because children are growing up with more at their disposal.''